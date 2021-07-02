Expert in newspaper shooting case says gunman is autistic

Hyde wrote two reports on Ramos, one in September 2019 and another on May 1.

Hyde also testified that Ramos suffers from depression and anxiety, as well as "persecutory delusional beliefs.” Those beliefs relate to an article the newspaper wrote about him regarding a harassment case he pleaded guilty to in 2011 involving a former high school classmate.

“He has a fixed belief that there is a formed conspiracy between the prosecutor and the staff at the Capital Gazette to exert judicial punishment on him," Hyde said, because he didn’t receive jail time over the harassment case.

In his May report, Hyde said Ramos told him he “was a victim of ‘vigilante justice.'"

“When alternative perspectives and explanations for the reporting by the Capital Gazette were offered to him by this examiner, he firmly rejected them," Hyde wrote.

The report also notes that “other than paranoid delusions related to the Capital Gazette, Mr. Ramos denied other psychotic symptoms.”

Under cross-examination, prosecutors said Hyde's first report on Ramos was only three pages long. Prosecutor David Russell also noted that the report said Ramos spent 18 months hiking the Appalachian Trail, when he only hiked it for nine months.