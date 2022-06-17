Expanding cannabis industry faces unique challenges nationally | Here Weed Go! podcast

For states that have legalized the sale of marijuana for either medical or recreational use, setting up retail space is filled with unique challenges.

In the latest episode of Here Weed Go!, a podcast by the Arizona Daily Star that looks at the industry at both the state and national level, host Eddie Celaya is joined by Matt Pinchera, CSO of Hana Dispensaries, and Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties, a firm offering commercial real estate services for the cannabis industry.