Existing US home sales up in June; prices reach new heights

Still, there are signs the red-hot housing market is beginning to cool a bit, said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

While the market remains heated, Yun said sellers are now typically receiving about four offers, down from five. Prices are still at all-time highs, but he points out that that tends to be a lagging indicator.

“Maybe we have already turned the corner from super-hot to somewhat-hot,” Yun said.

Another positive sign for would-be homebuyers: The number of homes on the market, while still down sharply from a year ago, edged up last month.

“Inventory is beginning to open up,” Yun said. “Small increments, but nonetheless, we may have turned the corner on inventory."

At the end of June, there were 1.25 million unsold homes for sale, an increase of 3.3% from May, but down 18.8% from June 2020. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.6 months’ supply, the NAR said. At the end of May, unsold homes supply was at 2.5 months.

Homes typically remained on the market for 17 days in June, unchanged from May and down from 24 days a year ago.