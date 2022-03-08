 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-U. of Michigan athlete's protest encampment is removed

  • Updated
  • 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A camper, tent, signs and other items that represented a former University of Michigan football player's protest against the school's handling of sex abuse allegations involving a campus doctor have been removed by the university, the school said Tuesday.

Jon Vaughn’s small blue-and-white camper had been parked outside the home of the university's president in Ann Arbor since Oct. 8.

“It was removed completely and not by us. Getting more information to know all the details," Vaughn said in a text to The Associated Press.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed to The AP in an email Tuesday morning that the university removed the camper and other items.

“The trailer, tent and other items along South University Avenue have been removed by the university," he said. “All personal property has been placed in storage and may be reclaimed. We cannot comment further, pursuant to the ongoing confidential mediation and federal court orders.”

People are also reading…

The 51-year-old former star running back is one of more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually abused by the university’s late sports doctor Robert Anderson over more than three decades.

The school earlier this year announced a $490 million settlement with the alleged victims. But Vaughn said he still wanted answers, and he did not plan to move the camper until he received them.

Find AP’s full coverage of the University of Michigan sexual assault case at: https://apnews.com/hub/robert-anderson

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Student shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school

Police: Student shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A student shot and wounded an administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, and the student also was wounded when the officer returned fire, authorities said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Clocks spring forward for Daylight Saving on March 14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News