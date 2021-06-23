Ex-Texas sheriff's deputy indicted on capital murder charges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former Texas sheriff’s deputy was indicted on capital murder charges in the April shooting deaths of his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter's boyfriend.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced in a press release Wednesday that a grand jury had returned the indictment against Stephen Broderick, 41.

Broderick was arrested after an overnight search following the April 18 shooting of Amanda Broderick, 34; Alyssa Marie Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18, at a popular shopping area known as the Arboretum.

Broderick has been jailed since then and will be held without bail, the district attorney's office said. An attorney for him could not immediately be reached to comment on the indictment.

Prosecutors say Broderick lost his job as a sheriff’s deputy last year after being arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child. Court records show that a protective order on behalf of his ex-wife and two children had been filed against Broderick following that arrest in June.