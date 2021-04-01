Ex-Texas sheriff charged again in probe of Black man’s death

Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies used stun guns on him despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe. “Live PD” camera crews traveling with the deputies filmed the pursuit and stop in suburban Austin. The A&E Network canceled the show in June.

Police body camera video of Ambler’s death was published by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV last year. It shows the gasping 400-pound (180-kilogram) man telling the deputies that he wants to comply with their demands but can’t because he has congestive heart failure. A&E has said the video never aired because of a policy against showing a death.

Chody was charged in Williamson County in September with destroying or concealing recordings “with intent to impair" the investigation of Ambler’s death. He said at the time that he never tampered with evidence and accused prosecutors of politicizing the case.

Internal affairs investigators with the sheriff’s department determined that the deputies involved in Ambler's death didn’t violate pursuit or use-of-force policies. Their report doesn’t indicate whether the deputies were disciplined.

A&E has said investigators and prosecutors did not ask for the footage and the network did not keep it after being informed that the initial probe had closed. The network has not responded to a request for comment on the indictments this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0