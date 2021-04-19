Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 arrested after manhunt

A heavy presence of police swarmed the area, a busy Austin highway was closed in both directions and police told residents to shelter in place as they looked for the suspected shooter. As the manhunt got underway, police later said they did not believe the suspect was targeting random people but urged residents to remain vigilant.

Broderick had been previously arrested on charges related to sexual assault against a child, Travis County District Attorney José Garza said. Court records show that a protective orders had previously been filed against Broderick.

It was not immediately clear whether Broderick had an attorney.

Authorities had not released the identities of those killed Sunday. But Jodi Duron, superintendent of the Elgin Independent School District near Austin, said the victims included Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III.

Duron said Broderick was an “excellent student and athlete” who was on the basketball team and had been in Elgin schools for a decade before leaving last fall. Simmons was a senior at Elgin High School, where he was the football team captain and had been recently recruited to play at the University of North Texas next year.

Omasha Brantley coached both teenagers at Elgin High School and said they excelled both in and out of the classroom.