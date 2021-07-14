Ex-Tennessee health official: State backed off vaccine push

Lee signed a proclamation last year declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month, which stated that “Tennesseans are encouraged to get vaccines due or overdue administered according to CDC recommended immunization schedules.”

The proclamation prompted the health department to highlight the importance of vaccines, particularly on social media.

Fiscus served as medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the health department. She said the state’s elected leaders put politics over the health of children by firing her Monday for her efforts to get more Tennesseans vaccinated.

She said the agency gave no reason for why she was being let go.

Given a choice of resigning or being fired, she chose termination. Fiscus then penned a blistering 1,200-word response saying she is ashamed of Tennessee’s leaders, afraid for her state, and “angry for the amazing people of the Tennessee Department of Health who have been mistreated by an uneducated public and leaders who have only their own interests in mind.”

Since then, the health department has acknowledged it has halted all outreach efforts around any kind of vaccines for children, not just COVID-19 ones. The Tennessean first confirmed the policy change.