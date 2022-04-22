 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-student blames lax security at Alabama college for rape

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Lax security that included broken door locks at a private Catholic college in Alabama allowed a male student to enter the dorm of a female student and sexually assault her, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the woman.

The woman, a former student at Spring Hill College, sued the school and campus officials for an unspecified amount of money over the alleged attack in March 2021, in which the man is awaiting trial on rape and other charges, news outlets reported.

The Associated Press is not using the plaintiff's name because it generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

Her lawsuit, filed in Mobile, where Spring Hills is located, describes a campus security environment that includes college police officers drinking with underage students, nonfunctioning campus lights and door locks that don't work.

The woman went back to her dorm with assistance after becoming intoxicated at a bar and went to sleep, according to the lawsuit. A male student entered the building through a malfunctioning door and then went into the woman's room and assaulted her, the suit said.

People are also reading…

Dozens of similar incidents allegedly occurred in years before the woman was assaulted, the lawsuit claimed.

While not commenting on specific allegations in the suit, the college said in a statement that it has “a number of initiatives to prevent and address sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking,” WKRG-TV reported.

“Spring Hill College is committed to providing students with a safe environment that is conducive to personal growth and learning," it said.

Former Spring Hill student Vassil Kokali was arrested on rape, sodomy and burglary charges in March 2021 and is scheduled to face trial in June. The defense contends he had consensual sex with the woman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

