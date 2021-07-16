Ex-St. Louis officer gets probation in colleague's beating

Colletta then watched as Hall was then tackled by other officers and beaten so severely that he later required multiple surgeries and was left with permanent damage, prosecutors said. She lied when she told investigators and the grand jury that Hall's arrest had not been violent, prosecutors said.

Colletta and Hays were among four officers charged in the beating. Prosecutors said the officers mistakenly believed that Hall was participating in the protest that followed the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white officer accused of killing a Black suspect.

Dustin Boone was found guilty in June of aiding and abetting the deprivation of the victim’s civil rights. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Christopher Myers still faces a charge of destruction of evidence related to the arrest. He was tried along with Boone but jurors could not reach a verdict on the charges.

