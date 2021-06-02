Ex-San Francisco official arrested for attempted robbery

San Francisco's former public works director, who resigned after being charged in a City Hall corruption case, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to rob someone at knifepoint, authorities said.

Mohammed Nuru, 58, was booked on suspicion of attempted robbery after someone reported being approached by a man around 11:15 a.m. who pulled a knife and demanded the man's property, according to a police statement.

Nuru was peacefully arrested, police said.

Nuru was working at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in the Dogpatch neighborhood, where he is a longtime volunteer, when he approached someone eating potato chips in the break room while holding a kitchen knife, Keely Hopkins, the organization's communications manager, told KGO-TV.

That person felt threatened and called police, Hopkins said, but nobody was hurt and the other volunteers were sent home.

A message seeking comment from Ismail Ramsey, an attorney who has represented Nuru, wasn’t immediately returned after hours Wednesday.