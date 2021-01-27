Ex-Rep. Kennedy launches group targeting 'unwinnable' races

BOSTON (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III says he has no plans to run for office again anytime soon and has instead launched a new project aimed, in part, at supporting political races considered “unwinnable” by the Democratic Party.

Kennedy — who opted not to seek reelection last year in order to pursue an unsuccessful primary challenge to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, a fellow Democrat — unveiled what he called the Groundwork Project in an email to supporters Wednesday.

Kennedy said as his time in Congress wound down, he weighed what could he do with the network of supporters, volunteers, donors, staffers and friends who supported him.

“With no plans to run for office again anytime soon, how can I re-channel the resources that I was so lucky to have toward people and causes that need and deserve this same kind of support?” Kennedy said in the email.

The answer, according to Kennedy, was to dedicate the bulk of the new group’s time and resources to supporting organizers, advocates and activists on the ground — in Massachusetts and across the country.