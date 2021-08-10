Ex-prosecutor sentenced to 5 years in suspect abuse scandal

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A former Long Island prosecutor convicted of helping cover up the police beating of a prisoner accused to stealing sex toys from a police chief’s vehicle was sentenced Tuesday to 5 years in prison.

Thomas Spota and one his top aides in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, Christopher McPartland, were convicted in December 2019 on counts of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and civil rights violations.

“I hope not to die in prison alone,” the 79-year-old Spota told U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack before hearing his penalty, Newsday reported.

The once-respected law enforcement official also called his conviction “the lowest point” in his life and said he feared and expected it would be his legacy, Newsday said.

Azrack also gave McPartland a 5 years behind bars, “This was not a momentary moral lapse but years of criminal coverup," according to Newsday. In addition, the judge ordered Spota to pay a $100,000 fine.

In a statement, acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said the defendants had undermined the public's faith in the criminal justice system.