Ex-prosecutor says Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'; Biden in Europe; plus, Oscar talk

Today is Thursday, March 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The multi-day severe storm threat bringing powerful tornadoes is finally wrapping up Thursday. Behind it, cold air moves into much of the East. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is “guilty of numerous felony violations” and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney’s decision not to seek an indictment.

In the letter, published Wednesday by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz told District Attorney Alvin Bragg there was “evidence sufficient to establish Mr. Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt” of allegations he falsified financial statements to secure loans and burnish his image as a wealthy businessman.

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” Pomerantz wrote.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and world leaders opened a trio of emergency summits on Thursday with a sober warning from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance must boost its defenses to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”

Stoltenberg commented as he called to order a NATO summit focused on increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the assault on Ukraine while tending to the economic and security fallout spreading across Europe and the world.

“We gather at a critical time for our security,” Stolenberg said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

***

MORNING LISTEN

Could there be a Power of the Dog sweep? Can CODA ride its current buzz to Best Picture? Will West Side Story star Rachel Zegler get a ticket? This episode is chock-a-block with Oscar talk with the Academy Awards being juuuust around the corner

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 24 Video Alyson Hannigan Amanda Brugel Amir Arison Benj Gershman Bob Mackie Christine Gregoire Jessica Chastain Jim Parsons Keisha Castle-Hughes Lake Bell Lauren Bowles Mike Braun Patterson Hood Peyton Manning Philip Winchester Robert Carradine Star Jones Steve Ballmer Tommy Hilfiger Val Chmerkovskiy

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0