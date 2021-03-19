Ex-politician in prison in adoption scam gets 5 more years

In a letter last year to the judge in the Arkansas case, Petersen said he is now ashamed, as a fiscal conservative, for sticking Arizona taxpayers with the pregnancy labor and delivery costs.

His attorney, Kurt Altman, has argued his client recognizes the wrongfulness of his actions, pleaded guilty to charges in three states, no longer has a license to practice law and has paid back $679,000 in health care costs to Arizona out of the more than $800,000 that prosecutors said the fraud cost taxpayers. Altman has argued authorities never asked Petersen to adjust or cease his adoption practice over the years and argued his client’s practice wasn’t at issue in the Arizona case, because those convictions pertained to fraud in both health care and in the filing of court records.

Prosecutors didn’t specify the number of years in prison they were seeking for Petersen, but said he should have to spend more time behind bars on top of his Arkansas sentence. “This wasn’t a onetime situation,” said prosecutor Scott Blake.