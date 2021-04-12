Ex-police chief gets 1 year in prison for hiring scandal

In court documents filed before the sentencing, Perez asked the judge to not send him to prison and sentence him instead to home confinement and probation. His lawyer, Robert Frost Jr. said Perez has taken full responsibility and already is facing severe consequences for his actions, including public shame and scorn and financial hardship because he lost his job and nearly depleted his life savings to come up with the $300,000 in restitution.

Perez also said he is susceptible to serious complications from the coronavirus because of health problems including hypertension. Although he expects to be fully vaccinated soon, he said he would be more likely to contract the virus or one of its variants if he went to prison.

Federal prosecutors asked for a “meaningful” term of imprisonment.

“When the police are the criminals, when the police are the ones who are committing the crime, the deterrent value of your honor’s sentence carries extra weight,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Francis. “The community of Bridgeport is entitled to see that just punishment is delivered, even for those who are favored by the mayor and the mayor’s office.”

The state attorney general’s office also has gone to court seeking to revoke Perez and Dunn’s city pensions under state corruption laws.