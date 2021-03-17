Ex-Olympian pleads not guilty to molesting boys at camp

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Olympian and longtime track coach has pleaded not guilty and been ordered held on $200,000 bail on charges that he sexually molested boys while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s.

Conrad Mainwaring, who was a hurdler for Antigua and Barbuda in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, was arraigned Tuesday in Berkshire Superior Court on nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to a statement from the office of District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Mainwaring, a 69-year-old Los Angeles resident and United Kingdom national, molested campers from 1975 to 1979 while working as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket, prosecutors alleged.

Harrington believes there are “many other victims" and asked them to contact law enforcement.

A grand jury returned the indictments Jan. 27, and Mainwaring was arrested last month on a fugitive warrant as he left a Los Angeles County courthouse after a plea in a separate case from 2019. He was brought from California to Massachusetts last week.