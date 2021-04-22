Ex-officer who killed Rayshard Brooks wants his job back

Asked by LoRusso to assess Rolfe’s conducted himself the night of Brooks' death, Dean said, “I don’t know what else I would’ve done.”

“Everything was perfect,” he said. “It was definitely a physical assault on the officers, and they attempted to use the Taser, which was less lethal.”

Dean also testified he could not recall another example where an officer was fired for an alleged use of force violation without an investigation.

Police responded June 12 to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s. Police body camera video shows Brooks struggling with two officers after they told him he’d had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Rolfe as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe faces charges including murder. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Lawyers for both officers have said their clients acted appropriately, and they are free on bond.