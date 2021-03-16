Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest

Nelson argued the similarities in both incidents are relevant to establish cause of death.

Both times, as officers drew their guns and struggled to get Floyd out of the car, he called out for his mother, claiming he had been shot before and crying, and he put what appeared to be a controlled substance in his mouth. Both searches turned up drugs in the cars. Officers noticed a white residue outside his mouth both times, although that has not been explained.

“The similarities are incredible. The exact same behavior in two incidents, almost one year apart,” Nelson said.

Paramedics who examined Floyd in 2019 warned him that his blood pressure was dangerously high, putting him at risk for a heart attack or stroke, and took him to a hospital for examination. Nelson argued that shows Floyd knew that ingesting drugs could result in his hospitalization, rather than his incarceration.

But Prosecutor Matthew Frank argued that evidence from the 2019 arrest was prejudicial, and suggested the defense wanted to admit it as a backdoor way of depicting Floyd as a bad person.