Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 25 years in prison Friday for the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head.

Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was convicted in May of killing Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.

Prosecutors argued during the sentencing hearing that Darby's lack of willingness to admit wrongdoing and the “gravity of what he did to Jeffery Parker" deserved a long sentence, news outlets reported. Darby and others pleaded for leniency, saying there was no evil intent when he pulled the trigger.

“After the shooting, I would wake up in the middle of the night… I would think about Mr. Parker. I would think about his face. I would think about his fiancé," Darby said, according to WHNT.

"There is no evil intent,” Darby said. “There is no malice… I am human. I am Christian. The taking of a human life was not lost on me… I’m asking for mercy, I’m asking for leniency.”