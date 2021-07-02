Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter; family blasts deal

He said there was a “very large percentage” chance that the case would have ended in a hung jury, which he said would have meant the emotion seen in the courtroom Friday “would have been played out 100-fold.” Funk also called it “significant progress” that "tonight will be the first night Nashville has had a police officer in jail for shooting a Black man on duty."

“I was not willing to risk not having a felony conviction, not having him off the force, not having him incarcerated, not having him be able to make a guilty plea where he conceded that he did in fact use deadly force that was not reasonably necessary,” Funk said.

Delke, 27, submitted his resignation Thursday. He had been decommissioned, which means he had to turn over his gun but was able to work a desk job and still get paid.

After COVID-19 delays and pretrial back-and-forth, jury selection was slated to start next week . The trial was going to center on a handgun Hambrick was holding that Delke claims was pointed at him for a moment, which prosecutors dispute and video footage does not show.