Ex-officer behind infamous 1970 slayings ends release appeal

MacDonald, 77, is incarcerated at a prison in Cumberland, Maryland, and has chronic kidney disease, skin cancer and high blood pressure, according to court documents.

MacDonald was convicted in 1979 for killing his pregnant wife, Colette; 5-year-old daughter, Kimberley; and 2-year-old daughter, Kristen at their family home at Fort Bragg using a knife and ice pick before stabbing himself. MacDonald has declared his innocence and spent years on appeals.

MacDonald has blamed “drug-crazed hippies” as the killers. But prosecutors said he donned surgical gloves and used his wife’s blood to write the word “PIG” over their bed to imitate the 1969 Charles Mansion murders.

The 4th Circuit refused in late 2018 to grant MacDonald a new trial.

MacDonald "did the unthinkable more than 50 years ago when he murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters in brutal fashion,” Norman Acker, acting U.S. attorney for eastern North Carolina, said in a news release Friday. The Raleigh prosecutor's office prosecuted MacDonald in a high-profile trial and has defended the convictions since.

“Our office has sought justice on their behalf for decades. That work continues today," Acker said. "And that work will continue every day until MacDonald’s efforts to escape justice cease for good.”

