Ex-Northeastern track coach charged with nude photo scheme

Waithe's attorney, Jack Corfman, noted that Waithe has no criminal history and said he is not accused of disclosing the images publicly or retaliating against people who didn't send him more photos.

Corfman declined to comment in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Waithe worked at Northeastern from October 2018 until February 2019, when, the school says, he was fired as a result of a university investigation into his “inappropriate conduct toward female student athletes.”

“Impacted students were provided with counseling and other resources. The university also contacted federal law enforcement officials and worked in full cooperation for the duration of the federal investigation,” Renata Nyul, a Northeastern spokesperson, said in an email.

In one case, authorities say Waithe contacted a victim through an Instagram account and claimed that he was trying to help people whose nude photos were “leaked” get the images taken offline. He sent the victim nude photos of herself, which she told authorities had been saved to her cellphone. She said she had given Waithe her phone on multiple occasions to film her form during practice, prosecutors said.