Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother turns self in after slaying

LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.

Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. Authorities have not yet identified the man, but family and friends say he was a coach.

Yaqub Talib’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, told The Associated Press that his client "regrets the tragic loss of life but self surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story.” Birdsall declined to elaborate on what Talib’s side of the story is.

Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Prime Video's “Thursday Night Football.”

Dallas TV station WFAA reported that the brothers are coaches for North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team.

Coaches with the youth team D.E.A. Dragons identified the man killed as coach Mike Hickmon, WFAA reported. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.

“I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it to them. Why?" Freeman said. “This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”