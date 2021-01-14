Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint

Authorities counted at least 90 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Genesee County during the water switch, including 12 deaths. Some experts found there was not enough chlorine in Flint's water-treatment system to control legionella bacteria, which can trigger a severe form of pneumonia when spread through misting and cooling systems.

It's the second time that Lyon has been charged with manslaughter, but the earlier case involved only two deaths. He was accused in 2017 of failing to timely warn the public about the outbreak, but that case was dropped by prosecutors when they decided to take a fresh look at evidence.

An involuntary manslaughter conviction carries up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine.

Lead can damage the brain and nervous system and cause learning and behavior problems. Flint's woes were highlighted as an example of environmental injustice and racism.