Ex-Michigan and Ohio State athletes team up to stop abuse

Avery, an Ohio State athlete from 1988 to 1991, is among hundreds of men to allege team doctor Richard Strauss sexually abused them. Strauss, who died in 2005, is accused of abusing young men throughout his two decades at the school.

“We collectively need to raise our voices and provide support for one another in order to stop this behavior from continuing,” said Avery, an anchor for WXMI-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “This partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children will provide a national outlet to reaching tens of thousands of young athletes, their parents and coaches to tell them that they need to come forward if they experience abuse or see others who are being abused.”

A January court filing indicated Anderson could have more than 850 victims, which would exceed the number of women and girls who were part of a $500 million settlement with Michigan State University over abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar. The University of Michigan has expressed a willingness to settle lawsuits out of court. A mediator is working with all sides.

Ohio State University has paid more than $45 million to 185 people who said they were groped Strauss, another sports doctor.

