Ex-Mexico governor pleads guilty to money laundering in US

But the plea agreement focused on bribes that Yarrington accepted from individuals and private companies in Mexico to do business with Tamaulipas while he was governor.

Federal prosecutor Karen Betancourt said the money from those bribes was laundered in the U.S. through the purchase of real estate and other personal property, including vehicles.

Yarrington has agreed to forfeit any interest he has in a condominium in the South Texas city of Port Isabel, Betancourt said. Other property forfeitures that prosecutors had been pursuing were dismissed with the plea agreement, Chris Flood, one of Yarrington’s attorneys, said.

Prosecutors also alleged that Yarrington collected bribes from commercial operations in Mexico and acquired stolen public funds that were later used to buy a private jet.

Flood said after the hearing that his client denies ever being involved with drug cartels and that the details of the plea agreement “clearly showed that now almost 20 years later, the government realizes that he had no involvement with the cartels.”

Angela Dodge, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Houston, declined to comment on whether prosecutors still believe Yarrington worked with the cartels or why no drug-related charges were included in the plea agreement.