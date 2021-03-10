Ex-judges, others urge retrial for Alabama death row inmate

The former court officials are supporting Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr’s urging for a new trial. Carr wrote last year that he took no position on Johnson’s innocence or guilt but said there are concerns about his trial. He wrote those include that a key witness was paid a reward, a fact not mentioned at trial, and alibi witnesses place Johnson in another part of town at the time of the shooting.

Carr, who was elected in 2018, was not the district attorney during Johnson’s trial.

Baxley signed on to a separate brief arguing the court should grant the request for a new trial, and he wrote an opinion piece that appeared in The Washington Post on Wednesday urging action.