Ex-Illinois teacher convicted of pouring nitrogen on student

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A former chemistry teacher at a suburban Chicago high school has been convicted of reckless conduct for pouring liquid nitrogen on a student during a science demonstration in 2018, injuring the youth.

A DuPage County jury on Tuesday also found Garry Brodersen, 66, guilty of one count of endangering the health or life of a child following a two-day trial, prosecutors said. That charge and the reckless conduct charge are both misdemeanors.

Brodersen, of Carpentersville, was performing a science demonstration in front of a class in May 2018 at Bartlett High School when prosecutors said he poured liquid nitrogen on a male student’s chest and groin area. The student suffered burn injuries to a finger and his groin, the state’s attorney’s office said.

“Mr. Brodersen displayed extremely poor judgment when he doused a student with a dangerous chemical during a science demonstration,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlinsaid in a written statement.