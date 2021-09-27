Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia

The Idaho warrant, issued Sept. 9, would have allowed him to be freed after his arrest as long as he posted bond. But von Ehlinger did not turn himself in over the subsequent two weeks.

The details surrounding von Ehlinger's arrest in Georgia were not immediately released. Von Ehlinger made his first court appearance on the fugitive from justice charge Monday, when a judge denied him bond.

Online court records do not show if von Ehlinger has obtained an attorney, and he couldn’t be reached for comment.

Georgia's fugitive from justice charge is frequently used for extradition cases, when a person is charged with a crime in one state and arrested in another. Defendants can either agree to be sent back to the state where the original charge was filed, request a hearing on the matter or ask to be released on bond. Generally, the state where the original charge was filed has about 30 days to retrieve the defendant, but sometimes that timeline is extended.

If he is convicted of the charges in Idaho, von Ehlinger could face up to life in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.

