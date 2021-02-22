Ex-House speaker Madigan quits Democratic Party chairman job

In July, Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, was implicated in a long-running bribery scheme involving the state’s largest electric utility, Commonwealth Edison. Court filings didn’t name Madigan but made it clear he was the person in documents referred to as “Public Official A.” ComEd admitted it secured jobs, often requiring little or no work, and contracts for his associates from 2011 to 2019 for favorable treatment in regulations. ComEd agreed in August to pay $200 million.

News of the investigation caused a loss of support among members of the Democratic delegation in the House, costing him the speakership. He resigned from the Legislature on Thursday.

In a statement, Yarbrough said Illinois is a reliably blue state based in large part because of the leadership of Madigan.

“Democrats across Illinois owe Chairman Madigan a huge debt of gratitude for the support, resources and time he’s dedicated to candidates and races at every level,” Yarbrough said. ``While our party enters a transition and looks to the future, I hope we don’t lose sight of the extraordinary contributions he has made.”

Yarbrough has been Cook County clerk for two years, overseeing elections, birth and death certificates and other public records in the county. She’s also been a state representative and the county’s recorder of deeds.

