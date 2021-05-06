Ex-health chief: Docs wrote excessive opioid prescriptions

Attorneys for the companies attempted to show that West Virginia may have had a higher need for the opioid painkillers than other areas, owing to the state’s aging population and the many workers in coal mining and industrial sectors. They questioned Gupta on the witness stand for several hours.

They also addressed the issue of opioid withdrawal afflicting infants whose mothers were using opioids during pregnancy. Timothy Hester, an attorney for McKesson Corp., said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention never ruled out the use of opioid prescriptions for pregnant women, even as it urged caution.

Gupta said there were an array of “additional risks,” including withdrawal effects, for babies exposed to opioid prescriptions in the womb, adding that the grave risks should be deeply considered by physicians and patients.

Earlier this week, the defense also attempted to shift the blame away from their clients by arguing that what happens after delivery is out of the suppliers’ control. They also pointed out that the companies — known as “The Big Three” — had no authority over illicit street drugs, the cause of the current crisis.

The defendants argued Tuesday that they filled orders when the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia Board of Medicine and others asked for larger shipments.