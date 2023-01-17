Ex-GOP candidate arrested after N.M. shootings; Turkey's top diplomat to travel to US; Cowboys oust Bucs | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Solomon Pena, a failed Republican candidate who authorities say was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November, was rigged against him has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
» Sheriff's officials say six people including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects.
» The ninth in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides.
» Nepalese authorities are returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and are sending the aircraft’s data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country’s deadliest air accident in 30 years.
» Turkey and the United States will aim to smooth out a series of disagreements between the NATO allies when Turkey’s foreign minister visits this week.
» In sports, the Dallas Cowboys advanced out of Super Wild Card weekend, the Celtics' Jason Tatum scored 51 points, the Grizzlies extended their winning streak and the Kraken's winning streak ended.
» Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has denied allegations that she obtained a false COVID-19 vaccine certificate to allow her to travel.
