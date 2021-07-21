Ex-Detroit chief all but launches Michigan governor campaign

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican ex-Detroit police chief James Craig all but launched his campaign for governor on Wednesday, seeking to become Michigan's first Black governor with a “law-and-order” message and emphasis on leadership.

Craig, the eighth Republican to form a candidate committee, is the best known and is considered a serious contender, albeit untested in electoral politics. A former Democrat, the 61-year-old would be just the second Black major-party gubernatorial nominee if he wins the 2022 primary and faces Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

He released a video and announced the formation of an “exploratory" committee that lets him begin raising and spending money. A formal campaign launch with events and rallies will likely occur after Labor Day, his campaign said.

“I led as chief of police — and began my life — on the streets of Detroit,” Craig said in a statement. “Now it is time to travel the state and visit other communities. I will be talking with law enforcement, hosting small business roundtables, and meeting with voters in their homes to hear about the negative impact the current governor’s policies are having on their communities, their workplaces and their families.”