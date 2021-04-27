Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict

“Murder is a result-oriented offense," prosecutors wrote in a filing.

The judges appeared dubious of Mowla's arguments, peppering him with questions and suggesting he was erroneously blending self-defense and mistake-of-fact claims.

At one point, Chief Justice Robert Burns told Mowla that a precedent he raised in Guyger's defense actually supported her conviction. Another judge praised the style of prosecutors' written argument, calling it “pleasing on the eyes.”

Jean's mother, Allison Jean, told the Dallas Morning News that the appeal has delayed her family's healing.

”I know everyone has a right of appeal, and I believe she’s utilizing that right,” Jean said. “But on the other hand, there is one person who cannot utilize any more rights because she took him away.

“So having gotten 10 years, only 10, for killing someone who was in the prime of his life and doing no wrong in the comfort of his home, I believe that she ought to accept, take accountability for it and move on,” she said.