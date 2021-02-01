Ex-County Council member faces more sex abuse charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A former county council member and South Carolina state trooper charged with sexually abusing girls and lying about it while trying to buy a gun has been granted bail again.

Ex-Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard, who faces up to life in prison if convicted of the state charges, remains jailed for now pending a federal bond hearing, The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reported. Federal prosecutors said he lied when he said wasn’t under felony indictment or a restraining order while trying to buy a gun in December.

“I don’t know if anyone’s pleaded stupidity before, but he was stupid,” Kinard’s lawyer, Bakari Sellers, said in reference to the gun charge.

Kinard has pleaded not guilty to the state charges and Sellers said he's innocent.

Kinard had a bond hearing Friday on his most recent charges, filed in December in Jasper County, where he worked as a state trooper and magistrate from 1995 to 2000. Kinard, 49, is charged there with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and other counts.