Ex-cop's murder conviction reversed in 911 caller's death

In its ruling, the Supreme Court pointed to numerous other cases in which it has interpreted the “depraved mind, regardless of human life” phrase. In roughly 20 cases over more than 160 years, the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that depraved-mind murder shows an indifference to life in general, not to the life of a specific, targeted person.

“We reaffirm our precedent today and confirm that the mental state required for depraved-mind murder cannot exist when the defendant’s actions are directed with particularity at the person who is killed,” the justices wrote. The Supreme Court also made the point of overruling one of its own prior rulings that contradicted this precedent — saying that in that case the justices had gotten it wrong.

While evidence shows Noor’s conduct was aimed at Damond, the state argued that depraved-mind murder applied because Noor’s partner and a bicyclist were nearby.

The Supreme Court said the mere proximity of others does not establish that Noor had an indifference to human life in general.