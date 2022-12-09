Ex-cop sentenced in George Floyd case; Sinema switches to independent; GOP rethinking mail ballots | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» J. Alexander Kueng, the former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck, has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

» Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she has switched her registration to independent. But the first-term senator also says she doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans and that will ensure Democrats retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate.

» After disappointing results in this year's elections, Republicans are reevaluating their antipathy to mail voting.

4 tips to get ahead of holiday season supply chain shortages | PennyWise podcast Could more disruptions in the supply chain lead to new shortages on store shelves? These tips can help you secure your holiday gifts.

Is effective altruism useful when deciding how to help others? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss whether this movement, which has gotten much attention after the fall of FTX, is an effective way to tackle society's biggest problems.