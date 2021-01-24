Ex-cop avoids federal lockup, faces state charges in beating

News outlets reported in September that Till's wife called him April 30 after a road rage dispute with a “black guy in a red Charger,” which the two officers chased down and pulled over.

A physical struggle started after Till tried to handcuff the man, Al.com reported at the time. While the man asked what he had done, the two on-duty officers hit his face and head, and Till pulled out his gun and threatened to kill him, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said when the assault charges were announced.

The state charges were brought a week after Till pleaded guilty to the federal charges. As part of that plea, he admitted that he had “used force against a citizen while on duty,” then told another law-enforcement officer multiple times not to tell investigators about his wife's call.

