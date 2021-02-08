Ex-Chicago Teachers Union leader Karen Lewis dies at age 67

Lewis grew up on the city's South Side, the child of two public school teachers. She graduated from Dartmouth College, often noting she was the only Black woman in the 1974 graduating class.

She taught chemistry for nearly two decades in Chicago and was active in union leadership. Lewis became union president in 2010 and stepped down in 2018 because of her health.

Lewis' death drew condolences from numerous leaders, including the city's current mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers. On Twitter, Emanuel said that though he and Lewis often disagreed, their "regular conversations were a benefit to me and to the city of Chicago.”

In her departure letter from the union in 2018, Lewis urged teachers to keep fighting.

“In my fight against brain cancer, I am reminded through my faith that when storms come, the brave do not jump overboard,” she wrote. “They do not abandon ship, nor do they panic. Even if the captain is down and storm clouds are gathering, the rest of the crew must steer the ship on its charted course.”

