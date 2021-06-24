Ex-Blackhawk sues team, alleging sexual assault by assistant

Gary, who has since retired, told WBEZ he didn’t know “anything about this.”

The online Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry as of Thursday said Aldrich was 38 and gave an address for him in Hancock, Michigan, some 400 miles (644 kilometers) north of Chicago.

The former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting filed a separate lawsuit against the Blackhawks on May 26, saying the Blackhawks provided positive references to future employers of Aldrich despite allegations from at least one player and took no action to report the matter.

That suit says the student was a hockey player at Houghton High School near Hancock in 2013 when Aldrich sexually assaulted him at an end-of-season gathering.

Loggans also represents the student, referred to a “John Doe 2” in the lawsuit. She confirmed to WBEZ that he was the student Aldrich was convicted of assaulting.

“Had the Blackhawks accurately reported what had occurred with John Doe 1, then Aldrich would never have been allowed to be in a position where he could molest other people,” Loggans said.