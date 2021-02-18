Ex-Arizona politician appeals sentence in adoption scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona politician who acknowledged running an illegal adoption scheme in three states that involved birth mothers from the Marshall Islands has asked an appeals court to throw out his six-year prison sentence, arguing a judge double-counted factors in the case that increased the severity of his punishment, such as concluding that he abused his position as an adoption attorney.

Paul Petersen, a Republican who served as Maricopa County's assessor for six years and operated an adoption practice on the side, is contesting the first of three sentences he’ll receive for arranging adoptions that are prohibited by an international compact.

A month ago, he started serving the sentence for a federal conviction in Arkansas for conspiring to smuggle humans. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month on convictions for fraud in Arizona and for human smuggling in Utah.

In the Arkansas case, Petersen was given a prison term that was two years longer than sentencing recommendations had called for after a judge concluded Petersen had misled or instructed others to lie to courts in adoptions that wouldn’t have been approved had the truth been told to them.