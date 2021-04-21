Ex-Arizona official gets more prison time in adoption scheme

“There is nothing more you can do to me your honor today that I can't already do to myself. I'm in prison now. My family is broken. I haven’t seen my kids in three months, and I’m not sure when I will again,” said Petersen, fighting back tears. “They are not watching this, but I apologize to them that I'm going to be gone from their lives.”

Petersen pleaded guilty last year to three counts of human smuggling and one count of communications fraud in Utah.

In March, he was ordered to serve five years for defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid system in a scam to get taxpayer-funded health coverage for the birth mothers, even though he knew they didn’t live in the state. His five-year Arizona punishment is to be served after he completes his six-year federal sentence for conspiring to smuggle people in Arkansas.

Petersen is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and earlier in his life completed a proselytizing mission in the Marshall Islands, a collection of atolls and islands in the eastern Pacific. He became fluent in the Marshallese language.