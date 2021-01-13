Ex.-Michigan Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water crisis

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty stemming from an investigation of the Flint water crisis, which left residents with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

The charges, shown in an online court record, are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The indictment filed by the attorney general’s office is groundbreaking: No governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office, according to the state archivist. Snyder's lawyer, Brian Lennon, said he could not immediately comment. State Attorney General Dana Nessel and investigators scheduled a news conference Thursday.

Besides Snyder, a Republican who served until 2019, charges are expected against other people, including former officials who served as state health director and as a senior adviser.