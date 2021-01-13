Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination

See vaccination progress by state, learn about side effects, and find out when you might be eligible for a shot.
4 articles that explain COVID-19 vaccination steps
More Americans are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but they may still face a wait for their first shot even as supplies increase.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — For a few days in December, Rhode Island was one of the worst places on the planet when it came to new cases of COVID-19 per capita.
NEW YORK (AP) — As U.S. health officials try to get COVID-19 vaccines to people more quickly, it’s already time for some people to get their second shots.
The first Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting their second dose, while Britain has decided to postpone boosters and focus instead on giving more people a first shot — international differences that are adding to public confusion.