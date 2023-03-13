On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» U.S. regulators are working to reassure depositors at failed institutions that they could access all their money quickly.

» "Everything Everywhere All At Once" led the way at the 95th Academy Awards.

» Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is poised to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf.

» President Xi Jinping is calling for China to play a bigger role in managing global affairs.

» Two storms are expected to hit both coasts over the next two days.

» Oscar weekend in theaters belonged to “Scream VI,” as the horror sequel notched a franchise-best $44.5 million in ticket sales.

» Pope Francis is marking the 10th anniversary of his election as pope on Monday.

» In sports, Alabama wins the SEC and the top seed for the NCAA Men's Tournament, South Carolina is number one overall for the Women's tourney, three straight losses for the Nuggets, a rare loss for the Bruins, and Scottie Scheffler is again the top player after winning the Players.

» Gas prices surged around the nation, but analysts say the increase could be short-lived amid a recent drop in demand and the cost of crude oil.

» Three years after the emergence of COVID-19, it appears the virus is here to stay.

» When students don’t have enough to eat, it can affect their ability to learn and perform up to their ability.