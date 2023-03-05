In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Joni Mitchell was honored with the Gershwin Prize at a tribute concert.
Brad Paisley wrote a country song featuring Ukraine President 's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
And the family of NBA legend Kobe Bryant settled a lawsuit for $28.5 million.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
