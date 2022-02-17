 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

'Every indication' Russia prepared to attack Ukraine, Biden says; Russia orders US diplomat to leave

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. Biden is en route to Ohio to promote his infrastructure agenda. 

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden warned Thursday that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days, and the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was expelled as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades.

NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world with “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to their bases – one of the gestures Russia made this week that briefly cooled temperatures and raised hopes for peace. Russia is believed to have some 150,000 forces around Ukraine's borders.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said Washington saw no signs of a Russian withdrawal of forces, and said the U.S. has “reason to believe” that Russia is “engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in.”

He told reporters: “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine."

The State Department said Russia ordered the deputy chief of mission to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Bart Gorman, to leave the country, calling the move “unprovoked” and “an escalatory step.” Russia provided no details of why he was expelled. Full story here:

People are also reading…

MORE RUSSIA-UKRAINE COVERAGE

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the protests in Canada?

What's behind the protests in Canada?

A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.

Watch Now: Related Video

These orphaned piglets have a daily schedule of fun, sun and swimming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News