Evers orders removal of slabs from UW System headquarters

Evers said in the order that Van Hise sees heavy foot traffic daily and the slabs in their current condition pose an immediate threat to public safety. He approved spending $500,000 on repairs from the state building trust fund or any other funds available through the state Department of Administration or the Board of Regents.

Declaring an emergency order gives Evers the power to spend up to $500,000 on emergency repairs without approval from the state building commission. Cramer, a former building commission secretary and state facilities administrator, said such orders from a governor are rare.

McGlone said Van Hise will close at the end of business on Friday and remain empty until repairs are complete. Cramer said officials don't know when the work will be finished. The engineering company also plans to inspect similar slabs on the building's roof next week.

In addition to serving as the system's headquarters, the building also houses departments within UW-Madison's College of Letters and Sciences. McGlone said no classes are being offered in the building this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic and most employees have been working from home.