Evers calls GOP-ordered election probe a 'boondoggle'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday blasted a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election as a “$700,000 boondoggle” and said election clerks should be “lawyered up."

After an election audit in Arizona confirmed President Joe Biden's win in the state, Republicans have focused their attention on Wisconsin, where Biden also won, and other states where they're pursuing reviews of last year's election.

The investigation in Wisconsin is being led by retired conservative state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. He said in a video last week that the burden will be on local election clerks to prove the election was run fairly. He also threatened to subpoena anyone who doesn't comply.

“You don’t have to prove a negative in court, you don’t have to prove a negative in any other place except Justice Gableman’s court here," Evers said.

The Democratic governor, who is up for reelection next year, called Gableman's comments “a bit outrageous.”